Wild elephant dies after falling into well in Kerala’s Thrissur

April 23, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - Thrissur

A wild elephant met with a tragic end after it fell into a well at a private property at Vellakkarithadam, near Mandamangalam, in Thrissur district of Kerala in the early hours on April 23.

The wild tusker fell into the well, without a support wall, in the compound of Surendran Kurikkassery of Aanakkuzhy, around 1 a.m.

The elephant died during rescue operations by forest officials with the support of local people. Its carcass was later taken out using a crane.

According to Forest department sources, the wild elephant was part of a herd of elephants which used to stray into the human habitations in the area frequently.

Local residents have claimed that the pachyderms used to cause significant crop loss in the area.