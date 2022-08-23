Wild elephant dies after falling into septic tank in Kerala 

Concrete slab believed to have collapsed under weight

Special Correspondent Thrissur
August 23, 2022 17:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The elephant that fell into a septic tank at Pothenchira, near Vellikulangara, in Thrissur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A wild elephant met with a tragic end on Tuesday after falling into an abandoned septic tank at Pothenchira, a village near the Vellikulangara forest range in Thrissur.

The pachyderm was found dead in the compound owned by Yohannan Panjikkaran in the morning. The front portion of its body, including the trunk and the forelimbs, were inside the tank. Only the rear part was visible.

According to local residents, wild elephants had been frequently straying into human habitations at Vellikulangara for the past few years. Three elephants had been camping in the area for the last two weeks, laying waste to crops and damaging rubber tress, coconut trees and plantains, they said, adding that the elephants entered the area after damaging the solar fence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is suspected that the old concrete slab of the septic tank must have collapsed when the elephant stepped on it. The forest authorities have taken steps to recover the carcass from the tank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app