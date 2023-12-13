Wild elephant destroys hut in Chinnakanal

December 13, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild tusker, locally called Murivalan Komban, destroyed a hut at Vilakk near Chinnakanal in Idukki on Tuesday.

The elephant attacked the hut of Palolil Thomas around 4.30 a.m. According to the Forests department officials, when the presence of the wild tusker was noticed, Thomas and his wife Vijayamma ran out of the hut, thus narrowly escaping the tusker’s attack.

Mr. Thomas said the hut was completely destroyed in the elephant’s attack. He was earlier attacked by a wild tusker in 2010.

According to the officials, after the translocation of the wild tusker Arikomban from Chinnkanal in last April, no major wild animal attack incidents were reported under the Devikulam forest range near Munnar.

“On Tuesday early morning, the tusker accidentally reached the spot and attacked the hut,” said a Forests department official.

The couple had earlier grabbed headlines after they protested against the translocation of tusker Arikomban.