ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant damages protection wall of a Church in Idukki

March 28, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

This comes a day after fire swept through nearly 50 acres of eucalyptus plantation at Vilakk, near Cement Palam

The Hindu Bureau

A fire at a revenue land in Sinkukandam, near Chinnakkanal, on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild tusker, locally known as Murivalankompan, damaged the protection wall of St. Thomas Church at Sinkukandam, near Chinnakkanal, around 4 a.m. on (March 28) Thursday morning.

This comes after fire swept through nearly 50 acres of eucalyptus plantation at Vilakk, near Cement Palam, on Wednesday night. According to sources, the fire spread after crackers were burst to chase wild elephants away from the land.

Chakkakompan attacking a house at Sinkukandam, near Chinnakkanal, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two wild elephants — Chakkakompan and Murivalankompan — were camping in the area, according to P.N. Sunil, a resident of Sinkukandam. “The presence of wild elephants is giving sleepless nights to the people” he said. Also, wild tusker Chakkakompan on Tuesday night attacked a home at Sinkukandam, and the family members narrowly escaped.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking curbs on trekking

Meanwhile, Forest department has written to Kannan Devan Hills Plantation (KDHP) officials to prevent trekking through through Lakshmi Hill and other areas falling under KDHP. The move comes after a video of a melanistic leopard, commonly known as a black panther, was captured by a tourist guide near Lakshmi Hill, in Munnar on March 22. The video had reportedly gone viral.

A Forest department official said many foreign tourists, along with guides, trek in these areas. “These areas have an active presence of wild animals, including elephants. If an accident occurs, we cannot provide timely assistance due to the remoteness of the area. We directed KDHP officials to prevent such illegal trekking,” said the official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US