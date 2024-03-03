GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wild elephant damages parked vehicle in Munnar

March 03, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant damaged a vehicle parked at Kannimala top in Kannan Devan Hills Plantations, Munnar, on Saturday night.

According to local people, the elephant destroyed the front portion and lights of the Jeep, which was parked near the Layams (cluster homes) at Kannimala top, at around 11.45 p.m. Local people alerted the Forest department’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) about the incident, who reached the spot and chased it away from human habitation.

The incident occurred near the spot where an auto driver was killed during a wild elephant attack on February 26.

