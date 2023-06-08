Wild elephant Chakkakompan disrupts traffic near Munnar

June 08, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild tusker, locally called Chakkakompan, disrupted traffic near Anayirankal in Munnar on Wednesday night. According to officials, Chakkakompan blocked the traffic for around an hour on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi stretch of National Highway 85 around 10 p.m. Forest department’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) members reached the spot, chased the tusker back to the forest, and restored traffic. The tusker also destroyed a roadside shop at Anayirankal.

According to officials, the 40-kilometre stretch from Munnar to Bodimettu of the National Highway is considered a major habitat of wild elephants. “After the new road was constructed, vehicles travel very fast. There are no warning boards or lights on areas where wild animals cross the road,” said a Forest department source.

Meanwhile, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said ₹6.96 crore was paid to the State Forest department last year to construct underpasses and ramps for elephants on the highway to ensure their smooth movement. Also, ₹1.36 crore was allotted for short-term mitigation measures and monitoring of human-elephant conflict along the highway.

Mitigation measures

The measures include bolstering the RRT with infrastructure and vehicles apart from developing an SMS-based alert system. The total fund allotment also included the cost of installation of solar fencing, signboards and street lights, engagement of watchers/trackers for monitoring elephant movement and so on. However, the work is yet to begin.

NHAI assistant executive engineer Rex Felix said the Forest department had not yet contacted NHAI officials for the construction of the animal bridges on the Bodimettu-Munnar route. “The NHAI has already handed over the money to the Forest department for the construction. When they contact us for the project we will be ready to construct it,” said Mr. Felix.