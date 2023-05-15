ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant calf found in an unhealthy state at Mattupetty

May 15, 2023 05:14 am | Updated 04:41 am IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant calf was found in an unhealthy condition at Mattupetty on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild elephant calf was found in an unhealthy condition at Mattupetty under the Devikulam forest range in Munnar on Sunday.

According to residents, the staff of the boating centre at Mattupetty noticed the two-year-old female elephant calf near the centre.

They said the calf was part of a herd that roamed the area for several days. According to Forest department officials, the forest veterinary doctor will inspect the calf on Monday. Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said a Forest department team was deputed to monitor the calf.

