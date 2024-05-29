Wild dogs kill 30 goats in Marayur

In a rare incident, a pack of wild dogs killed over 30 goats at Chilanthiyar under the Marayur Sandal Forest Territorial Division on Tuesday. Kanakaraj, a resident of Chilanthiyar, was grazing his 40 goats in a nearby forest when a pack of wild dogs suddenly attacked them. The farmer narrowly escaped the attack.

Vannathura section deputy forest ranger Sudheeshkumar S. said during a search on Wednesday morning, the caracasses of 30 goats were recovered from the area. “Ten goats escaped the attack,” said the official.

Divisional Forest Officer M.G. Vinod Kumar said wild dogs usually did not attack domestic animals. “The farmer said a pack of 25 wild dogs attacked the goats. The Forest department will compensate the farmer soon,” he said.