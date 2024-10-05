Wild boars stray into human habitation; two injured

Two persons were injured when a pack of around 10 wild boars barged into a shop in a busy street near Kattakada on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at Amachal and nearby places when the animals, separated from their herd, ventured into human inhabited areas. Petrified after being honked at by motorists, a few wild boars ran inside a footwear shop as they ‘vandalised’ the premises. They then hit two of the employees at the shop before dashing to the terrace and leaping off the building.

According to official sources, some of the wild boars are believed to have sustained injuries, but were yet to be found in the locality.

Rural parts of the capital district have been reporting similar incidents caused by wild boar menace. On Thursday, a 72-year-old man sustained injuries after being knocked down by a wild boar at Thankamala near Koliyakode.

Meanwhile, the wild gaur, which was rescued from a well in Vithura on Friday, has succumbed to its injuries. The animal, which was being treated at Peppara, had sustained spinal and other injuries in the fall. The internal organs of the wild gaur were also found to have been damaged in the mishap. The post-mortem examination was conducted in the presence of forest officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.