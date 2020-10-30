Wild boars raid rural house, shot dead

A rural family narrowly escaped an attack of two wild boars which entered their house at Koorachundu around 7.30 a.m. on Friday. The incident shook many as there were children also inside the house.

The animals were shot dead in the presence of forest officials using the licensed firearm of a local farmer around 11.30 a.m. Peruvannamoozhi range officials who reached the spot said the wild boars were found aggressive as it had reportedly consumed an intoxicating substance used for distilling illicit liquor.

Local body members said the two bedrooms of the house owned by Poovathumcholayil Mohanan were ruined by the animals. The family managed to escape as they could lock the doors from outside, they said.

The incident also triggered protests from local farmers. They alleged that it was the casual attitude of the Forest Department that worsened the plight of farmers in the area. They also cited many similar incidents in the area.