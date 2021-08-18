Wild boar that got trapped under running car rescued

Fire and Rescue team rescues animal that entered MC Roar near Vamanapuram

In a freak incident, a wild boar which was crossing a road got trapped under a running car at Kuttoor, near Vamanapuram, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Later, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued the animal with the help of local people.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the incident happened around 12.50 p.m. on Tuesday. The wild boar entered the M.C. Road from an outgrowth near a petrol pump at Kuttoor. While it was running across the road, it got trapped under the car, driven by one Farooq, towards Kilimanoor. Though the vehicle was immediately stopped, the animal was unable to cross over to the other side as its bulky body got stuck under the vehicle.

The Fire and Rescue Services team from the Venjaramoodu station arrived on the spot, just as the wild boar was attempting to overturn the car in its efforts to get out. The passengers had got down by then.

Car lifted

“It took us close to 10 minutes with, the help of some local people, to lift the car, so that the animal could escape. It had injuries on its body, but it managed to run back into the shrubs as soon as it wriggled free from under the car,” said Assistant Station Officer Ajith Kumar.

Wild boar menace

According to local residents, there has been a steady increase in wild boar numbers in recent years, with several cases of destruction to crops. Now they are hoping that the proposed mass culling of wild boars by the Forest Department will have some effect here too.