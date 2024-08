A labourer under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme sustained injuries in a wild boar attack at Kurunthodi near Maniyur in Vadakara on Thursday. Shabna Dineshan, the injured labourer, was admitted to the Kozhikode District Hospital. Other workers reportedly had a narrow escape. Local residents said the area was frequented by wild boars, and despite raising complaints, no measures were taken by the grama panchayat authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.