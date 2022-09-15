Wild boar attacks motorcycle rider

Incident took place at Parathode near Thottumukkam

A Thottumukkam native sustained injuries in a wild boar attack at Parathode near Thottumukkam on Thursday. Kaarikkottathil Biju, who is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital following the incident, said the boar had attacked him while he was riding his motorcycle. He sustained severe fracture on his right hand.