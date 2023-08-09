Wild animal menace: child rights panel visits Ponmudi school

August 09, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday visited Government Upper Primary School, Ponmudi.

The visit comes against the backdrop of the students not coming to school on account of the threat to their lives as the school did not have a compound wall to keep off wild animals. The commission had suo motu taken a case in December last year on the basis of media reports that the wild animal menace at the school was on the rise in the absence of a compound wall.

On the directions of commission member N. Sunanda, the land on which the school stood was measured on Wednesday.

The commission directed that when the school authorities produced relevant documents, the Forest department would release the land. A compound wall would also be built to keep away wild animals.

The survey was completed in the presence of the taluk surveyor, Forest surveyor, divisional forest officer, Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Director of Education, district education officer, Attingal assistant education officer, Kulathupuzha range officer, panchayat president, revenue officer, and the school headmaster.