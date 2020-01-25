Wife, relative held on charge of murdering man

The police have arrested a woman and his relative for the murder of her husband in the district on Friday.

The Manjeshwar police arrested Ayesha (43), and a distant relative, Mohammed Haneefa (34), on the charge of murdering her husband, Ismail (52), at Kidambadi in Vorkady grama panchayat.

According to Manjeshwar station house officer Dinesh A.V., besides the two arrested, there were two more accused in the case. Both were absconding, he said.

On January 20, Ismail was found dead in the house at Kidambadi, a village bordering Karnataka. Ayesha reportedly told neighbours that Ismail had died of heart attack.

However, some neighbours found injury marks on the neck when the family was getting the body ready for the funeral, the police said.

The neighbours called the police after they suspected foul play. Following an autopsy at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, it was confirmed that he had been strangled.

In the following investigation, it was found that Ayesh had planned the murder for which she allegedly hired two persons. She allegedly plotted with Haneefa to kill him. For this, they hired two woodcutters for the job, said the officer.

“On the day of murder, Ayesha opened the door for the two men and they strangled Ismail in his sleep,” Mr. Dinesh said. The two are absconding.