Wife of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu approaches HC, seeks CBI probe into his death

She alleged that there was tardy progress in the police investigation and raises suspicions about the circumstances that led to the death

Raising suspicions about the death of Naveen Babu, who was ADM of Kannur, his wife Manjusha K. approached Kerala High Court on Tuesday, seeking a CBI probe into the death.

She alleged in her petition that there was tardy progress in the police investigation and also raised suspicions about the circumstances that led to his death. Mr. Babu was found hanging at his official quarters in Pallikunnu, Kannur, on October 15, in what appeared then to be a case of suicide.

Her petition says that she did not expect justice in a case where a CPI(M) leader (P.P. Divya, who was then Kannur district panchayat president) was the accused. Ms. Divya attended the farewell event of Mr. Babu uninvited and was accompanied by a cameraman who she arranged to record her speech with the intention to broadcast it through media. Then she went on to openly and deliberately level derogatory remarks, falsely portraying him as a corrupt individual who habitually accepted bribes.

Following this, Ms. Divya obtained a copy of the visuals and disseminated it across the offices of the Revenue department, including to officials in Pathanamthitta where Mr. Babu was scheduled to take charge as ADM for the final tenure of his service. It emerged that even a complaint of corruption (related to sanctioning a retail fuel outlet) that was sent to the Chief Minister’s Office after he was found death, was fake, says Ms. Manjusha’s in the petition.

In this situation, a detailed probe is needed on who all met Mr Babu after his farewell function. The suspicion is rife that he was murdered and then hanged. Footage from CCTVs at the Collectorate, his official quarters and the railway station too must be vetted. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was constituted after his death has so far been unable to make progress into the case, neither is it making efforts to gather evidence. Instead, they appear to be attempting to conceal evidence and are suspected of encouraging the accused to fabricate false evidence, it says.

There were also many lacunae with regard to preparation of inquest, including the fact that none of his close relatives were around when it was done. The inquest was done in a rush, before family members arrived at the scene. The perfunctory manner in which the probe is being carried necessitates a CBI probe, the petition says.

