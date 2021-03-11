Wife of former CPI(M) State secretary fails to turn up before Customs

KOCHI

11 March 2021 02:03 IST

The summons for Ms. Vinodini was issued by post

Vinodini Balakrishnan, wife of former State secretary of the CPI(M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, did not turn up for before the Customs officials on Wednesday.

The Customs officials had issued her a notice to appear before them on the day regarding the reported possession of an iPhone, which Santhosh Eapen, the managing director of Unitach Builders, had allegedly handed over to Swapna Suresh, the accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

The summons for Ms. Vinodini was issued by post. As she has not turned up for interrogation, fresh notice would be issued to her, Customs officials said.

The Customs has also served a notice to Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan to appear before it for interrogation on March 12.