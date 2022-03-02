Wife murders husband

She suspected him of infidelity

A 34-year-old woman allegedly murdered her husband suspecting him of infidelity near Palode on Tuesday night. The accused has been identified as Soumya and the deceased as Shiju (37). The Palode police recorded her arrest on Wednesday.

According to the police, Soumya got into a quarrel with Shiju while he was having a phone conversation with someone at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. In a fit of anger, she allegedly smashed a concrete block on his head and hit him repeatedly, leading to his death and facial disfigurement.

Later, she went to their relatives who were taking part in a temple festival nearby and confessed to having murdered her husband.

The deceased, who worked in West Asia, had come home on holiday just a week ago. However, the couple have been quarrelling for the past few days over his phone conversations, which she suspected to be a case of infidelity.