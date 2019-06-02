Wife abducted by family, says differently abled man

A differently abled man from Karathur, near Pattambi, has alleged that his wife is being kept in illegal custody by her relatives for marrying him.

Shaji has filed a complaint that the police allegedly helped the woman’s relatives forcibly take her away. The State Women’s Commission has ordered an investigation into it.

It was on May 2 that Shaji married the woman at a temple at Pattambi.

The couple then approached the police at Thrithala station seeking their help. The police informed the woman’s house of their marriage.

The attempts by a few of her relatives to take her back home did not succeed as she refused go home.

House attack bid

A group of people tried to attack Shaji’s house on May 2 night.

However, the attack was foiled because of the intervention by the local people, and the attackers had been taken into custody by the police.

Although the couple had shifted their stay to a relative’s house in Kollam, the police reportedly called them back to the station after a few days. Shaji said a four-member team had abducted his wife while they were returning from the police station.

He suspected that the police had helped his wife’s father to take her away. He said the police had ignored his complaints about the abduction of his wife.