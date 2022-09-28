Widow Cell in Kozhikode offers a hand of help to women in distress

The Cell receives over 1 lakh registrations in a year

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 28, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Over a lakh women registered with the Widow Cell opened under the Department of Social Justice in Kozhikode district within a year of its formation.

The Cell, which was opened in October 2021 to support widows, is run by Sakhi One Stop Centre at the Social Justice Complex at Vellimadukunnu. It offers medical aid, legal support, counselling, and vocational training to widows, thus helping them to be independent and financially stable.

There are people as young as 22 years among those who have registered with the Cell. It categorises women based on their educational qualifications and job skills. Those who have discontinued education will be given an opportunity to continue it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, the requirements of those who have registered with the Cell will be studied before offering assistance. Ensuring financial independence is the priority of the Cell.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Even though many women contact the Cell seeking help, there are very few who register complaints. However, in case of domestic abuse issues, they are legally dealt with. The Widow Cell can be contacted at 91882-22253.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app