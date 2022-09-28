Widow Cell in Kozhikode offers a hand of help to women in distress

ADVERTISEMENT

Over a lakh women registered with the Widow Cell opened under the Department of Social Justice in Kozhikode district within a year of its formation.

The Cell, which was opened in October 2021 to support widows, is run by Sakhi One Stop Centre at the Social Justice Complex at Vellimadukunnu. It offers medical aid, legal support, counselling, and vocational training to widows, thus helping them to be independent and financially stable.

There are people as young as 22 years among those who have registered with the Cell. It categorises women based on their educational qualifications and job skills. Those who have discontinued education will be given an opportunity to continue it.

Besides, the requirements of those who have registered with the Cell will be studied before offering assistance. Ensuring financial independence is the priority of the Cell.

Even though many women contact the Cell seeking help, there are very few who register complaints. However, in case of domestic abuse issues, they are legally dealt with. The Widow Cell can be contacted at 91882-22253.