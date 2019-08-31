Widespread rainfall likely this week

Parts of the State are likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated on Saturday.

On Sunday, most districts, except Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Palakkad, can expect isolated heavy rainfall, the IMD said, issuing yellow alerts (isolated heavy rainfall) for ten districts.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Alappuzha, Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod for Monday and Alappuzha, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod for Tuesday. Most southern districts, Ernakulam and idukki and Kozhikode can expect fairly widespread rainfall on Wednesday (September 4).

The IMD has instructed fishermen to avoid southwest and west-central Arabian Sea and central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal till Wednesday due to the possibility of strong southwesterly winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph.

Kerala has recorded a normal monsoon this year, with the State receiving 1884.8 mm of rainfall against 1789.7 mm expected between June 1 and August 31. All districts have recorded normal precipitation, except Kozhikode and Palakkad, which received excess rainfall.