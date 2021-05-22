Widespread rainfall likely in Kerala; yellow alerts in southern and central districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 May 2021 11:26 IST

Two shutters of the Aruvikkara dam and all the shutters of the Neyyar dam in Thiruvananthapuram district have been raised.

Rainfall is likely to be widespread over the southern and central districts of Kerala till May 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts are on yellow alert today (Saturday) given the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Most of the central and southern districts have been put on yellow alert till May 25.

Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 25, according to a 10 a.m. weather update.

The southwest monsoon arrived over the Anadman and Nicobar islands on Friday. The IMD is keeping a close watch over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining Bay of Bengal region where a low pressure area is likely to form today and intensify into a cyclone in the subsequent days.

The onset of the SW monsoon over Kerala is expected on May 31 with a model error of plus or minus four days.