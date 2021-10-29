Widespread rain till Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 October 2021 17:33 IST

Kerala is likely to receive widespread rainfall till Monday. All districts except Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall over the weekend.

All districts except Alappuzha, Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert on Monday as well, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall forecast for the next five days.

A two-week outlook issued by the IMD on Thursday indicated that, cumulatively, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep can expect above normal rainfall till November 11.

The low pressure area located over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast is likely to move westward during the next three to four days and emerge into southeast Arabian sea around November 2, the IMD said. It will continue on a westward path as an easterly wave perturbation during the subsequent four to five days.

The IMD said that another low pressure area was likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal between November 6 and November 11. It is not expected to intensify, the weather agency indicated.