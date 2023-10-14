ADVERTISEMENT

Widespread rain likely; yellow alert in 9 districts today

October 14, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 Kmph, is very likely at one or two places in Kerala till Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

The State is likely to receive intense isolated showers for the next five days triggered by the weather systems over the Bay of Bengal. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood.

In addition, an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to develop over the same region by Tuesday. It then may move west-northwestwards and intensify further during the subsequent 48 hours. The system is likely to trigger widespread intense rainfall or thundershowers across the State for the next five days. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 Kmph, was very likely at one or two places in Kerala till Wednesday, the bulletin said.

A yellow alert has been issued for nine districts—except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kannur, and Kasaragod—on Sunday, warning of isolated heavy rains. Meanwhile, Mavelikkara in Alappuzha and Ernakulam South recorded the highest rainfall of 7 cm each in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

