Widespread rain likely in Kerala

The State is likely to experience light to moderate widespread rainfall for the next five days, said a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department here on Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Pathnamthitta and Idukki districts on Thursday warning of isolated heavy rainfall.

Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into some parts of the Maldives and Comorin area and some more parts of the Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days. There is high moisture feed from the Arabian Sea to north-west India in middle troposphere levels. Further, a trough runs from coastal Andhra Pradesh to the Gulf of Mannar in lower troposphere levels, said the bulletin.

Strong winds from the westerly direction with speeds occasionally reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph and gusting winds reaching 65 kmph are likely along and off the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and Kanyakumari coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea on June 3 and 4.