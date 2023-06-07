ADVERTISEMENT

Widespread rain forecast in Kerala for five days

June 07, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Yellow alert issued for Alappuzha and Ernakulam. Though cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to intensify further in the next 12 hours, the system has moved away from the Kerala coast

The Hindu Bureau

Rain-laden clouds gather in the skies at Malampuzha, near Palakkad, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

Kerala is likely to receive widespread rain across the State for the next five days, says a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Wednesday.

There is a persistence of westerly winds over south Arabian Sea and an increase in the depth of westerly winds and cloudiness over areas covering southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, and the Kerala coast.

Under the influence of this system, rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in most places in Kerala till June 11. A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rainfall was issued for two districts – Alappuzha and Ernakulam – on Thursday. Though cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to intensify further in the next 12 hours, the system has moved away from the Kerala coast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When Thrissur city received a brief spell of rain on Wednesday evening.

However, squally wind with speed reaching 35-45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the north Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Similarly, gale wind with speed reaching 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph is likely to persist over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining areas.

Cheruthoni in Idukki received the highest rainfall of 11 cm during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday followed by Idukki with 10 cm and Enadimangalam in Pathanamthitta 5 cm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US