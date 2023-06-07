HamberMenu
Widespread rain forecast in Kerala for five days

Yellow alert issued for Alappuzha and Ernakulam. Though cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to intensify further in the next 12 hours, the system has moved away from the Kerala coast

June 07, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Rain-laden clouds gather in the skies at Malampuzha, near Palakkad, on Wednesday.

Rain-laden clouds gather in the skies at Malampuzha, near Palakkad, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

Kerala is likely to receive widespread rain across the State for the next five days, says a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Wednesday.

There is a persistence of westerly winds over south Arabian Sea and an increase in the depth of westerly winds and cloudiness over areas covering southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, and the Kerala coast.

Under the influence of this system, rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in most places in Kerala till June 11. A yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rainfall was issued for two districts – Alappuzha and Ernakulam – on Thursday. Though cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to intensify further in the next 12 hours, the system has moved away from the Kerala coast.

When Thrissur city received a brief spell of rain on Wednesday evening.

When Thrissur city received a brief spell of rain on Wednesday evening.

However, squally wind with speed reaching 35-45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the north Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Similarly, gale wind with speed reaching 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph is likely to persist over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining areas.

Cheruthoni in Idukki received the highest rainfall of 11 cm during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday followed by Idukki with 10 cm and Enadimangalam in Pathanamthitta 5 cm.

