Widespread protest in Kerala against NCPCR suggestion on madrasas

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has stirred a hornet’s nest across the country by speaking against madrasas. Most political parties and Muslim organisations in the State are up in arms against the NCPCR for saying that madrasas were denying children the basic education enshrined in the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The NCPCR, in a report titled ‘Guardians of Faith or Oppressor of Rights’, said that religious institutions like madrasas operating outside the purview of the RTE Act had a negative impact. It said children studying in madrasas were deprived of quality education. The report also demanded that the States stop offering aid to madrasas, and sought closure of madrasas.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) said it was the latest display of the communal agenda by the Union government and its agencies. IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said that the move against madrasas was aimed at destroying the fundamental rights and the Indian Constitution.

“Madrasas are offering values to help mould a good human being. Madrasas are never centres of anti-national ideology. The moves against madrasas are with a communal motive,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

IUML leaders E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, too said that the Centre’s move was aimed at alienating the Muslim community.

Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala described the NCPCR recommendation against madrasas as unconstitutional. “It is a clear violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. The NCPCR directive violates Article 29 and 30 of our Constitution,” said Mr. Chennithala.

Mr. Chennithala said that children attending madrasas were never being denied a formal education. Insisting on having formal education on madrasa campuses will not be practical, he said.

‘Sangh Parivar agenda’

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam warned that the move to close down madrasas would alienate the Muslim community further. “It is a part of the Sangh Parivar agenda,” he said.

Mr. Viswam said the NCPCR was following the footsteps of the Sangh Parivar thoughts. He demanded that the NCPCR withdraw from the “dangerous move.”

‘No govt. aid in Kerala’

The Kerala Muslim Jamat (KMJ) described the NCPCR move as unconstitutional, and said that it violated the fundamental rights offered by the Constitution to the people of India. Muslim Jamat State general secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari said that meddling with the institutions of one religious community with the objective of creating havoc would be detrimental for the country and its people. He called upon the secular forces to resist the communal agenda of the BJP government.

Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) State secretary Abdussamad Pookkoottur, while condemning the NCPCR move, said that it would not affect the madrasas in Kerala. He said madrasas in Kerala were not getting any government aid.