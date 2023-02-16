Widening demand-supply gap fuels fish imports to Kerala

February 16, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The recent seizures of fish brought from other States in an advanced condition of decay bring to the fore the widening demand-supply gap in Kerala where the average yearly fish consumption is estimated to be 27 to 30 kg per head.

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has projected fish demand to go up to 34 kg per head in 2030 and to 35 kg by 2035. The volume of fish consumed in the State is four times the national average.

At the same time, average marine fish landings of 5.5 million tonnes and inland fish landings of 1.7 million tonnes annually are not enough to meet the local demand. About 10% of marine fish landings go into the export industry. With a provision of 2.5% for wastage, about 40% of the local demand is met through imports from neighbouring States. The two instances of fish seizures in February this year were apparently consignments from neighbouring States considering the registration of the vehicles in which they were brought.

Lower prices

Those familiar with the market scenario say that sometimes retail fish prices in Kerala markets are lower than the prices at the landing centres. This could be because of the import of cheaper and poor-quality catch from other States. However, they expressed surprise that fish needs to be brought into the State during these months when there is an adequate supply of species like oil sardines, anchovies and mackerel. Initial provisional estimates say that Kerala is set to achieve pre-COVID-19 level of marine fish landings at 6.8 lakh tonnes this year.

Fishermen’s union leader Charles George said that one of the reasons for fish imports from outside the State could be because of the widespread culture of fish species such as tilapia in different States. While tilapia from outside the State comes at as low as ₹100 a kg, fish cultured locally can cost between ₹200 and ₹250 a kg. According to him, price is the key factor controlling the imports.

Freshly caught seer fish costs around ₹1,000 a kg in Kochi retail market, while big tilapia, mostly genetically improved farmed variety, costs something around ₹250 a kg. Larger-sized anchovies cost ₹340 a kg; pearl spots, mostly farmed, cost ₹640 a kg; big tuna costs ₹450 a kg while big squids cost ₹530 a kg.

Taste preferences

Besides the lower price of tilapia, there are indications that the taste preference among fish eaters have changed post-COVID-19. Farmed fish and cultured fish are now liked in Kerala, says a recent study led by Shyam S. Salim of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute on the impact of the pandemic on the fisheries sector.

In the meanwhile, fish buyers like Linu Kuriakose, who works in a private firm in Kochi, are alarmed by the periodic reports of poor fish quality. He said he was resorting to identifying small-scale fish sellers who were personally known to him. K.J. Xavier, who works with a government institution in Kochi, said that farmed fish was a sure bet because the origin could be traced where as there appeared no accountability in the local markets.