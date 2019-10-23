Wide swing in polling percentage

Polling percentage during the byelection on Monday for the Vattiyurkavu Assembly constituency swayed between 78.11 recorded at polling station no. 51 at St. Antony’s Church hall, Manalayam, and 45.2 at polling station no. 135 at Salvation Army Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar, to rest at an average of 62.66.

Second highest

The second highest polling percentage (77.21) was recorded at polling station no. 30 at PS Nataraja Memorial Higher Secondary School, Peroorkada, followed by 75.66 at polling station 67 at BVHSS, Kodunganoor.

The second lowest poll percentage was at booth number 85 at Jawahar Nagar Lower Primary School (47.9), while the count at polling station 165 at Government Upper Primary School, Kunnukuzhy, fared a bit better at 49.68%.

Except for three booths in the constituency, the remaining booths all had a poll percentage above 50%.

The constituency has 1.97 lakh voters in all, but only 1,23,804, including postal voters, exercised their right to franchise.

Of those who voted, 61,209 (at 64.89%) were men and 62,594 (60.62%) were women. One was a transgender.

On Thursday

The results of the byelection will be declared on Thursday.

After the polling, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were shifted to the strongroom adjacent to the counting centre at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom.

The EVMs and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines from the 168 booths were brought here under tight police security and locked inside the strongrooms in the presence of the returning officer and the poll observers deployed by the Election Commission of India.

The machines, stored in rows on booth basis, are kept under vigil by Central forces.

The State police, too, have been deployed for additional security.

The strongroom will be opened at 8 a.m. on Thursday for the counting in the presence of the returning officer.

The machines will then be shifted to the tables arranged at the counting centre.