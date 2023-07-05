Wi-Fi coupon dispensing kiosks at Thiruvananthapuram airport

July 05, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Wi-Fi coupon dispensing kiosks have been set up at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to facilitate free Wi-Fi service for those who do not have an Indian SIM card, said a press release issued by the airport here on Wednesday.

Passengers will get two hours of free Wi-Fi.

Thiruvananthapuram airport is the first one in the State to implement Wi-Fi coupon kiosk. After scanning passport and boarding pass, the passenger will get a coupon containing the Wi-Fi password from the kiosk. Passengers can scan documents on their own at the kiosk. Kiosks are located in the departure hall of the international and domestic terminals. More kiosks will be set up soon, including at the arrival halls.

Free Wi-Fi service is already available for passengers with an Indian SIM card, said the release.