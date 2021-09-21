Why this panchayat in Kerala is ready to play cupid for single youths

KOTTAYAM

For those who are single and looking to couple up, a local body in Kottayam is ready to play cupid.

Taking note of a gradual rise in the number of single youths in its limits, the Thidanadu grama panchayat has taken it upon itself to help them find suitable life partners. A ‘marriage diary’ opened by the local body has received over 700 registrations since its launch three days ago.

According to the panchayat authorities, the matchmaking service will be handled directly by the ward members in the first phase. As the number of registrations rise, the process will gradually shift to an online platform. The scheme intends to find suitable matches for the registered members in coordination with other local bodies across the State.

Free service

“The popularity of matrimonial apps and websites may make it seem a bit old-fashioned, but it stands out from the rest. The service is totally free of cost,” explains Viji George, president of Thidanadu grama panchayat.

Sherin Perumakunnel, president of the panchayat's health and education standing committees, is coordinating the service. The registration of profiles can be done by filling an online application form, which is being circulated through social media.

“We have received registrations from locations as far as Malappuram. After verification, these profiles will be forwarded to the presidents of different local bodies who have agreed to cooperate with us in this initiative. To address privacy concerns, all communications will be carried out through the official e-mail ids of the persons involved',” explains Mr. Perumakunnel.

Sample survey

The initiative follows an online sample survey carried out among the youths in the panchayat, says Mr. Perumakunnel.

“The survey revealed that there are many young men and women looking for life partners but have their marriages delayed or broken up due to various factors. This was when we decided to step in,” he adds.