Why suspected ‘Kuruva’ gang is keeping two districts in Kerala on tenterhooks

When a few botched theft attempts were reported within the Mannanchery police station limits in Alappuzha district in Kerala on the night of October 29, 2024, it hardly raised an eyebrow.

They were counted among many such attempts reported within any police district on any given day. But in the days since, a few more similar attempts were reported in Alappuzha.

Then on November 13, two successive break-ins were reported in as many households at Mannanchery. While gold jewellery worth three-and-a-half sovereigns were stolen from one house, the jewellery stolen from the other household turned out to be imitation.

The sequence of events and the modus operandi gave rise to suspicions about the involvement of the notorious ‘Kuruva gang,’ a group of burglars, hailing mostly from Tamil Nadu. Soon, CCTV images of two half-naked men with their faces covered and their bodies seemingly oiled and blackened emerged further giving credence to the suspicions. Following this, the Alappuzha police launched a manhunt.

Meticulous planning

According to Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) M.R. Madhu Babu, the gang is known for its meticulous planning.

“The members scout potential targets during the day and strike at night, primarily focusing on poorly secured houses that allow for quick entry and exit. They operate in groups of 12 to 14 members, split into smaller teams to carry out their heists,” Mr. Babu said.

The gang employs distinct tactics to avoid detection. “Members often travel on motorbikes, which they park in isolated, overgrown areas near their targets. After hiding their vehicles, they alter their appearance by removing their shirts, applying oil on their bodies, and covering their faces to minimise the risk of identification. They use sharp tools to break into houses and wear gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints,” said an official.

Three days later, on November 16, the Mannanchery police received a tip-off, based on a mobile tower location, about the presence of a suspect near the Kundannoor flyover in Kochi city in the neighbouring Ernakulam district. A team led by Mr. Babu and Mannancherry Station House Officer reached the spot around 5.30 p.m.

A search ensued among the nomadic occupants, largely migrants from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, camped on a marshy land adjoining the flyover. Shortly, they came across a man hidden in a cubbyhole dug on wet earth and covered with a blue polythene sheet. A green tattoo on his chest looked eerily similar to the one that the police had noticed on one of the men captured in the CCTV footage.

Braving the violent resistance, the police managed to detain the man, who was to be identified as Santhosh Selvam. Another man, identified as Manikantan, was also taken into custody from the spot.

Just as they had handcuffed and put them in the back of their vehicle, the police team had a nasty surprise. A group, comprising women carrying toddlers, confronted them. They hurled abuses at the police and forcibly freed Santhosh who managed to flee with the handcuffs on and disappeared into the wide expanse of marshy land with tall wild growth.

“We could not do much since there were no policewomen in our team,” said Mannancherry police sources. The police, however, managed to secure the custody of Manikantan.

The Alappuzha police team alerted the Kochi City police as a hunt was launched with nearly 100 policemen. The scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Services was also roped in at one point following suspicion that the suspect may hide near the waterbody nearby. They launched a rubber dinghy and started coursing through the ridges of the marshy area looking for the suspect.

The police also issued an alert, which was widely circulated on social media, that a dangerous suspect was at large.

After nearly more than four of hours of hunt, at around 10 p.m., Santhosh was spotted near a culvert by the waterbody with his head alone popping out. “The flashing beam of light from our torch fell upon him. In his attempt to flee, he ran straight into the hands of the police,” said Anil Raj, leading fireman of the scuba team.

The Mannancherry police team rushed back with him the same night.

Soon, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena formed a special investigation team led by a DySP to probe similar attempted thefts in North Paravur on November 13, triggering rumours that a ‘Kuruva gang’ was behind it. This was after CCTV images emerged of two half-naked men with their faces covered.

A case was registered with the North Paravur police and the Vadakkekara police. The Kochi City police also intensified patrolling and deployed more men along important points such as bus stands and railway stations.

No evidence yet

“Till now, we have no evidence to suggest that ‘Kuruva’ gang is behind these attempts. The gang is known for its violent ways, which has not been the case here. Nevertheless, we are collecting details of history-sheeters with similar modus operandi and verifying their present whereabouts,” said S. Jayakrishnan, DySP, Munambam.

Meanwhile, the Maradu police in Kochi city have handed over two suspects to the Ernakulam Rural police. “They claim to be Keralites and have ID card issued for addresses in Wayanad and Nedumkandam. However, they speak with a Tamil accent. Besides, their wives were found to belong to the Kuruba tribe,” said the Maradu police sources.

The Mannanchery police have since then recorded the arrest of Santhosh, who was found to have multiple theft cases against him in Kerala and beyond. It has been more or less confirmed that he was one of the suspects involved in the thefts. The police, however, was not sure about the involvement of Manikantan and hence has not recorded his arrest. They are on the look out for another suspect, it is learnt.