‘Why not raise penalty in doses?’

There is a mixed response in Central Kerala to the approximately 10-fold increase in fine amounts for traffic offences, on which the State government is expected to take a call on Monday.

Officials of the MVD and the police say this is an absolute necessity to reduce accidents which claimed 4,300 lives in Kerala and over 1.4 lakh people across India, in 2018. But road safety experts and motorists say that it is better to increase fines every few years, rather than go in for this quantum leap, since many motorists do not carry such big amounts. However, the refrain is that government agencies like the PWD must first improve the condition of roads and footpaths before cracking the whip on road users.

Road safety expert Upendra Narayan, who helped reduce road fatalities in Ernakulam Rural by 30%, says a steep hike in fine alone might not ensure better adherence to rules. “At the same time, the government must not buckle under pressure by truck and other lobbies which are calling for a rollback on the hiked fine for overloading and speeding. Such violations are a threat to other road users.”

The police and MVD officials must not be allowed to indulge in corrupt practices. “Rule violators, however mighty, must be brought to book. Sadly, drivers who cause the deaths of fellow road users now escape imprisonment if they pay a fine of ₹3,000. Such offenders and drunk drivers should be remanded in jail at least for a day. The quality of drivers’ training must improve, since many ill-trained drivers now steer high-end vehicles. The driving licence syllabus too must be updated,” Mr. Narayan added.

Testing patience

The government must improve roads and allied infrastructure. The situation in Kerala is such that even national highways are narrow, potholed and heavily encroached upon, although some stretches carry up to 1 lakh passenger car units (PCUs) every day. These test the patience of drivers and cause accidents. The road fatality rate in Kerala is very high. Tamil Nadu managed to bring it down by 25% by improving road design, awareness and enforcement, he said.

The Transport Department has directed MVD personnel to wait till the Onam season is over, to begin levying the new fines. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi, G. Poonguzhali said the police had begun registering cases and offenders were paying increased fine amounts. “Before this, we did a week’s campaign through FM channels and social media. In Kochi, compliance with the helmet and seat-belt rule is high. But offences like riding triple on two-wheeler, speaking over phone while driving, obstructive parking, speeding and violation of lane discipline are high,” she said.

‘A case of rebate?’

Vinod Kumar N., Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) with the Thrissur Regional Transport Office (RTO), said the quantum of fine that would be levied on rule violators would depend on the State government’s impending order.

On the clamour to reduce the fine amounts, he said the approach would be tantamount to issuing a rebate on fines. “This does not augur well for road safety. After all, only rule violators will be penalised,” Mr. Vinod Kumar said.