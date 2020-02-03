Why isolation is mandatory

Half-truths, lies, and misinformation on novel coronavirus (nCoV) are flooding the public sphere in Kerala. Many still wonder if it is necessary to isolate people and keep them under observation if the virus is not as deadly as Nipah.

“Coronavirus is nothing new. But nCoV is a new strain that has undergone genetic changes and is aggressive in nature. The mortality rate is 2% to 3%,” says K. Mohandas Nair of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Though the mortality rate for Nipah infection is around 80%, it spreads only through close contact with the patient who is in a critical stage. “The nCoV infection, however, is asymptomatic. Even when the patient does not exhibit any symptoms, it can spread to another person,” Dr. Nair said.

Those at risk

Also, one infected person could spread it among two or three others. “That is why anyone who stands a chance of infection should not go out in public to avoid spreading it among more people,” he said.

Dr. Nair said the nCoV might lead to a mild infection among the majority. “But, small children, senior citizens, those with diabetes and respiratory illnesses are more at risk if they are infected,” he added.

WHO efforts

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization’s technical risk communication and social media teams are tracking and responding to the myths and rumours in the wake of the high demand for “timely and trustworthy information about 2019-nCoV.” In the latest report published on its website, the WHO says “the 2019-nCoV outbreak and response has been accompanied by a massive ‘infodemic’ -- an over-abundance of information – some accurate and some not – that makes it hard for people to find trustworthy sources and reliable guidance when they need it.”

Refuting rumours

The organisation is working 24 hours a day to identify rumours that can potentially harm the public’s health, such as false prevention measures or cures through its headquarters in Geneva, six regional offices and its partners.

Social media channels

“...These myths are then refuted with evidence-based information. The WHO is making public health information and advice on the 2019-nCoV, including myth busters, available on its social media channels, including Weibo, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and website,” says the report.