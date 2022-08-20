Why fear gender equality, asks Minister

He was referring to remarks made by leaders of some sections recently

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
August 20, 2022 21:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Those criticising initiatives that focus on gender equality, gender justice, and gender awareness are not in sync with the times, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Akash Mithayi Season 2 excellence awards for students in the Kalamassery constituency on Saturday.

Referring to remarks made by some leaders in recent days, the Minister questioned why they feared gender equality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He reiterated that the State government was not enforcing any decision on the issue of gender uniform or co-educational schools. No school was being asked to enforce any particular uniform. Nor was any boys or girls’ school being asked to become co-educational. However, if any school came forward with such a decision and it had the nod of the parent-teacher association and the local self-government institution, the government would not deny the request.

There was a bid to mislead people despite the government making its stance clear repeatedly. However, at a time when everyone could access education and had the opportunities for it, no one could be misled for long, Mr. Sivankutty said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve presided over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app