February 13, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

Chenda is a popular drum in the musical world. But why is chenda deemed “the most Royal Drum”? A research paper presented at the Science Congress held at Mar Baselios Christian College of Engineering and Technology, Kuttikkanam, Idukki, on Monday describes how the percussion instrument can be considered as the most Royal Drum.

The paper, titled ‘Why Chenda is the Most Royal Drum?’, was presented by Nishanth P., Department of Physics, PRNSS College, Mattannur, and his research guide K.M. Udayanandan, Department of Physics, GAS, College, Mathil.

The paper pointed out that “chenda is the most popular drum from Kerala, and its ensembles attract a mass audience. The sound produced by chenda has the highest amplitude fluctuations compared with other common drums. These fluctuations create high fractal structures in its sound. Hence, the unexpected variations in strokes generate curiosity among the audience about the upcoming strokes. Again, the fractal structure of chenda in ensembles synchronises with our brain activity and generates more pleasure-generating dopamine. It also activates the centres of the brain involved in motor activities. Hence, we tend to make gestures with our hands while hearing the rhythmic strokes.”

Mr. Nishanth told The Hindu that there is “a lot of physics” behind music and musical instruments. “C.V. Raman, a Nobel laureate in Physics, identified and studied the physics behind Indian drums. Many others later followed his path. We started our studies after being inspired the works of C.V. Raman,” he said.

“Kerala is blessed with percussion ensembles. Indian art forms and festivals always have music in the backdrop. Our studies mainly focussed on drums,” he said.

At the Science Congress, Mr. Nishanth also presented studies on “ashtadasa vadhyams” which include 18 instruments. “We studied the sound samples of commonly played instruments. It has been found that among the ashtadasa vadhyams, chenda exhibits the highest value for fractal dimension,” he said.