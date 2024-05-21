Why cardiovascular diseases in pet dogs are on the rise in Kerala

Increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases are taking a toll on pet dogs in Kerala. More than 10% of the pet dogs examined by veterinarians have some form of cardiovascular disease. Delay in detection and treatment often leads to canine deaths.

Small animal medical practice faces ever-increasing challenges, considering the increasing number of pet animals, especially the geriatric population. Heart disease is the second most common cause of premature death in dogs, says Umesh C.G., Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical Veterinary Medicine, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU).

“The detection of canine cardiac diseases is often delayed due to lack of awareness by the owner and inadequate diagnostic facilities in our country. A delay in diagnosis and treatment could result in a life-threatening condition.”

“The clinical symptoms of heart diseases arise as the side effects of the compensatory mechanisms initiated by the heart to a damage or a lesion which had happened much earlier, say three-four years ago. But using specialised diagnostic techniques, these damages to the heart can be identified by a veterinarian even before clinical signs appear,” says Dr. Umesh.

95% acquired

Congenital heart diseases account only for 5% of the total cardiac diseases in dogs and 95% of canine heart disease cases are acquired. Two major acquired cardiac diseases in adult dogs over 4 years are mitral valve insufficiency and dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

Chronic mitral valvular disease (MVD) due to myxomatous degeneration is the most common cardiovascular disease in geriatric dogs and has been known to cause congestive heart failure. The incidence of MVD is higher in small and toy breeds while DCM is more common in large to giant breeds, and the incidence increases with age.

Clinical signs

The common clinical signs of cardiac diseases are exercise intolerance, cough, syncope and lethargy, say veterinarians. “Prevalence of cardiomyopathies in the general canine population is estimated at 0.5% and Dobermann pinscher is the breed most predisposed to the DCM, with reported prevalence of up to 58%. The typical age at diagnosis is between 6 and 8 years. Male dogs appear to be more frequently affected, especially in the Dobermann pinscher. Some genetic basis is considered to exist for DCM in certain large breeds such as Great Danes, Scottish Deerhounds, Boxers, St. Bernards, Dalmatians, Dobermann pinschers and Irish wolfhounds.”

Causes

Myocardial dysfunction can result from a variety of causes, including infections, inflammation, nutritional deficiencies, metabolic abnormalities (diabetes and hypothyroidism), certain drugs, and other factors.

“Existing cardiac issues can be identified by electrocardiography/ECG or echocardiography or cardiac scan. Screening of dogs to identify early heart muscle damages can be done using ambulatory ECG or Holter ECG, where ECG machine and leads are attached to a dog for prolonged periods, up to 24 hours. Preclinical or occult form of cardiomyopathy can be identified through medical examination so that its progression to the clinical condition can be delayed.”

The Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine of KVASU, in association with Teaching Veterinary Clinical Complex (TVCC) and KVASU Veterinary Hospital, Mannuthy, is organising a health camp for early identification of health diseases in dogs.