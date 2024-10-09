GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Why all eyes in Kerala are on Thiruvonam Bumper lottery results set to be announced today

With over 71 lakh tickets sold, the much-awaited draw for Kerala’s Thiruvonam Bumper 2024 lottery is slated to be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday

Updated - October 09, 2024 11:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A salesman in the costume of Maveli conducting lottery sales at a shop in Thrissur, Kerala, on October 8, 2024 on the eve of the Thiruvonam Bumber draw.

A salesman in the costume of Maveli conducting lottery sales at a shop in Thrissur, Kerala, on October 8, 2024 on the eve of the Thiruvonam Bumber draw. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

It’s that time of the year in Kerala. The much-awaited draw for Kerala’s Thiruvonam Bumper 2024 lottery is slated to be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) in Thiruvananthapuram.

With each ticket priced at ₹500, the mega bumper offers eye-popping first prize of ₹25 crore this year. Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will take part in the draw.

Four from T.N. emerge joint winners for ₹25 crore Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery

Even as over 71 lakh tickets are believed to have been sold by the State Lotteries department, Palakkad district leads in the maximum number of tickets bought, with over 13 lakh tickets sold here. This is followed by Thiruvananthapuram district where over 9 lakh tickets were sold.

Apart from the bumper first prize, Thiruvonam Bumper includes a second prize of Rs 2 crore for 20 winners and a third prize of ₹50 lakh for 20 winners, apart from other prizes. The total prize money for this year’s bumper lottery touches ₹125 crore.

In 2023, the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery, which carried a first prize of ₹25 crore, was reportedly shared among four people from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu for the ticket number TE 230662.

As many lottery winners are quite unaware of the taxation rules, the State Lotteries department had organised a session for first prize winners in 2023.

So, who will hit the jackpot this year?

Published - October 09, 2024 11:46 am IST

