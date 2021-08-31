Why 84-day gap for those willing to pay for vaccine, HC asks Centre

Those travelling abroad, Olympic contingent allowed to take second dose within 28 days

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre why it cannot allow a willing person to take a paid second dose of Covishield vaccine, before the completion of the 84-day gap, especially when the government has allowed those travelling abroad for education and employment purposes to take the second shot within 28 days of the first jab.

Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar threw the the question at the Centre during the hearing on a writ petition by Kitex Garments Ltd., Kochi, seeking a directive to the State government to allow it to administer the second dose of Covishield vaccine to its workers before the completion of the 84-day gap.

The Judge orally observed that the Centre had deviated from its stand on the gap between the two doses when it had allowed those who intended to travel abroad for education and employment and the Tokyo Olympic contingent to take their second shot of Covishield within 28 days of their first jab. Probably, it was done as per the advice of the experts.

Early protection

The court said that when a person says he/she needs early protection against the infection and not the maximum protection as intended by the 84-day gap, he/she still needs to wait for another 54 days. In between, he/she might get infected and nobody could take away the complications developed during the infection. If one felt that he/she needs better protection as he/she was in the infection-prone areas, why could not the government permit such a person to take the second shot before the completion of the stipulated gap period, especially when he/she was willing to pay? It was only the question of whether one wanted early protection or better or maximum protection against the infection.

Counsel for Kitex submitted that the stipulation of the 84-day gap could not be made applicable to paid vaccines. The counsel also pointed out that the medical protocol of the Covishield manufacturer had allowed a 28-day gap between the first and second doses of the vaccine. The gap was extended to 84 days because it would give maximum protection against the infection. In fact, all the priority category people such as doctors and nurses were allowed to take the second shot within 28 days.

The court adjourned the hearing to Thursday.