White topping to be adopted for road construction, says Sudhakaran

10 March 2020 00:28 IST

Minister inaugurates renovation of three roads in Thalassery constituency

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Monday said that the new technology of white topping would be adopted in road construction.

He was speaking after inaugurating the renovation of three roads in Thalassery constituency.

The Minister said the speciality of the new technology was that roads would last 30 years. Though this had been implemented in many places, including Bengaluru, this was the first time that Kerala was going to use the new technology.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the government had rebuilt more than 3,000 roads, making more than 98% of PWD roads motorable.

The Pookkom Chokli road, Pookkom Madapedika road and Oriental School-Vailipedika road had been renovated, he said.

Giving details, he said that renovation of the Pookkom Chokkli road, which was 2.74-km-long and 5.5-metre-wide, had been granted administrative sanction of ₹3.5 crore.

The Pookkom Madapedika road, which was 3.675-km -long and 5.5-metre-wide, had been approved by the government for ₹4 crore, he said.

As part of the road renovation work, the construction of concrete bridges and concrete marking boards had been done.

All these roads passed through Panniyannur Chokli panchayats, the Minister said.

The road facilitated easy accessibility to the Kannur airport, to the hilly region of Thripankkot panchayat, to tourist destinations such as Vazhamala, Pallur, Mahe, Thalassery, Kottiyoor, Wayanad and Malabar Cancer Centre, and Kozhikode, he said.