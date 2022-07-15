Whirlwind inflicts heavy damage on Thrissur

20-second wind damages houses and crops, uproots trees

A whirlwind that lashed Puthur and Pananchary panchayats on Friday caused heavy damage. Areas such as Vellarithadam, Kolakkundu, Chennaippara, Peechi, Kunnathangadi and Nadathara witnessed strong winds on Friday morning and Thursday night.

Many houses in Kunnathangadi were damaged and standing crops were destroyed. More than a 100 trees were uprooted and 50-odd houses damaged in the whirlwind that lasted almost 20 seconds. Power poles were damaged. Tiles from the rooftops of Kadambuzha and Varanamkulam temples and aluminium roofs of houses were blown away. The roof of the Varanamkulam temple was damaged when a tree fell on it.

Traffic that was disrupted in many areas was resumed on Friday. The Fire and Rescue Services, police, and the KSEB workers removed the uprooted trees. Rain inflicted heavy damage at Kaipamangalam, the coastal belt of the district, Alappad, Porathur, and Theendattu.