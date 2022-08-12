Whirlwind hits Thrissur, roof sheet of house blown off 

Trees, electric posts uprooted

Special Correspondent Thrissur
August 12, 2022 19:19 IST

A whirlwind that lasted a few minutes caused damage at Ollur, near Thrissur, on Friday. This is the fifth time whirlwinds lashed the district in a month.

The whirlwind caused damage to houses at Christopher Nagar in Ollur. Roof sheet of a house was blown off and fell on to the compound of St. Raphael Convent school. No casualty happened as the wind occurred early in the morning. The powerful wind occurred around 5.45 a.m. Trees and electric posts were uprooted in the incident.

People have expressed concerns about whirlwinds as the brief but strong winds have been causing damage to houses and crops.

