Whip violation: notice to two Joseph faction MLAs

Thiruvananthapuram

16 October 2020 21:31 IST

Speaker says notice will be issued to Mani faction legislators too

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan on Friday asked Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] legislators P.J. Joseph and Mons Joseph to show cause why the Assembly should not disqualify them for “violating” the party whip.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said he had received a complaint from KC(M) leader Roshy Augustine, MLA, that the lawmakers had violated the party whip to boycott the UDF-sponsored no-confidence motion against the LDF government.

Mr. Augustine and N. Jayaraj, MLA, of the Jose K. Mani faction of the KC(M), along with Mr. Mani, had deserted the UDF recently.

Complaint

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said his office had also received a complaint from Mons Joseph that Mr. Augustine and Mr. Jayaraj had violated the party whip by staying away from the voting, thus favouring the treasury benches during the no-confidence motion.

The Speaker said he would send notices to Mr. Augustine and Mr. Jayaraj based on Mr. Joseph’s complaint. He would hear both sides and also allow other members to register their opinion.

The Election Commission of India had allotted the ‘Two Leaf’ symbol to the KC(M) faction headed by Mr. Mani. However, Mr. Joseph’s group had challenged the decision in the High Court.