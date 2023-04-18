While rest of Kerala sizzles, Munnar hill station shivers

April 18, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

While the rest of Kerala reels under severe heat, mercury levels in the hill station of Munnar continued to record temperatures below 10 degree Celsius (°C). The lowest temperature recorded on Tuesday was 7°C in the morning.

As per data from the United Planters Association of South India (UPASI) tea research foundation at Nallathanni, near Munnar, the lowest temperature of 7°C had been recorded in Munnar for the past five days. “The lowest temperature recorded on April 3 and 4 was 12°C. It then came down to 7°C now,” said a UPASI official, adding that the lowest temperature recorded on the same day last year was 8°C.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reading on Tuesday at its automatic weather station (AWS) at Kundala, near Munnar, recorded the lowest temperature of 8.7°C. The maximum temperature marked was 25.1°C.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil told The Hindu: “Radiational cooling of the earth has resulted in the low temperatures at Munnar. A clear sky is also behind the cooling of the earth at the hill station.”

“If there is no rain, chances are that the temperatures will continue remain low for more days,” he said.

Meanwhile, the cool weather is attracting a large number of tourists to the hill station. According to tourism stakeholders at Munnar, tourist arrival has been on the upswing this month.

Aju Abraham Mathew, general manager of Tall Trees Resort at Munnar, said bookings continued to be sturdy. “The cool weather here is a major attraction compared to other districts in the State now. The rush is more on weekends,” he said.

Job J. Neriamparambil, assistant wildlife warden, Eravikulam National Park (ENP), said that as many as 1,680 tourists visited the park on Tuesday. “The hill station has been witnesses a cool climate night and day, which has been attracting visitors,” he said.