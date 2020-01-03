Which law did Assembly violate, asks Kodiyeri

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has accused Governor Arif Mohammad Khan of passing remarks that do not augur well for the spirit of the Constitution.

Mr. Balakrishnan said in a statement here on Friday that Mr. Khan had been saying that a resolution on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, passed by the Assembly was unconstitutional without citing which law the House had violated.

Mr. Khan should also specify the law on which he had based his objections to the resolution, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Earlier too, the Assembly had passed resolutions on a number of issues, but none of the Governors had conducted themselves in a similar manner.

Political game

He accused Mr. Khan of playing a cheap political game.

Sensible Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders should advise Mr. Khan that such moves would not work in the State, he said.

A Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Jagadish Singh Khehar, Madan B. Lokur, N.V. Ramana and others had categorically ruled in 2016 that the Governor did not have the powers to interfere in the functions of the Assembly.

The Governor’s deeds, without understanding the Constitution and Supreme Court verdicts, had surpassed all limits, he said.