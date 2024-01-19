Whether winter will set in or not, it’s a guessing game in Munnar

January 19, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

Munnar is witnessing a rare weather phenomenon, which is evident across the region. It seems, the normal winter has given the famed hill station a go-by, leaving the stakeholders concerned.

The winter season starts in November, with extreme cold experienced in the first week of January. Valleys and hills are usually blanketed with frost during this period.

Tourists mostly prefer to visit Munnar during winter. But this year, the hill station is witnessing a noticeable change in climate as the normal winter is clearly absent.

An official of the United Planters Association of South India tea research centre at Nallathanni, Munnar, says the hill station has not yet experienced sub-zero temperature this year. “The lowest temperature recorded on Thursday was 4°C, which was 7°C on Wednesday. In December also, sub-zero temperature was not experienced at the hill station,” he says.

In the same period last year, the hill station witnessed up to —2°C and the winter extended till the last week of February.

Sojan Munnar, coordinator of My Munnar Movement, says the temperature is yet to go below zero this year. “Tourists arrive in Munnar to enjoy the chilly weather in December and January. But this year, the hill station is yet to experience the same and they are unhappy,” he says.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil says Munnar is experiencing an inter-annual variable change in climate pattern every year. “The present climate pattern indicates there is less chance for the hill station to experience sub-zero temperatures this year, and sometimes winter season may not be there,” he says.

“In 2019, the hill station experienced delayed winter and sub-zero temperatures were recorded in February. If the station experiences another climate variation, the hill station will witness sub-zero temperatures,” he says.

The hilly district of Idukki witnessed light rain and fog from December until the second week of January, which is unusual. The irregular weather pattern negatively impacted the farm sector, including cardamom, with harvesting getting delayed.

