Where junk is tweaked to make art

Kumily panchayat’s stall at ‘Ente Keralam’ expo has a specific purpose

The Kumily grama panchayat has a unique stall at the Ente Keralam exhibition-cum-sale mela organised as part of the first anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government at the Government Higher Secondary School, Vazhathoppe. There, plastic bottles, coconut shells, paper, used tyres or footwear are moulded into art and craft items. The coconut shell transforms into a flower vase and tyres take the shape of chairs. Paper pens and ornate bottles made of junk are also showcased at the exhibition hall.

An official of the grama panchayat said that a way to make good use of junk was devised with a view to promote artists working on less known mediums. It would also bring down the amount of garbage dumped in public places. ‘Clean Kumily, Green Kumily’ supervisor James said young and talented artists had made the items with the support of the panchayat staff.

Recycling

The Kumily grama panchayat in association with the Periyar Tiger Reserve had launched a project for recycling used plastic and glass items. At the Ente Keralam mela, local bodies, institutions, government agencies and NGO have put up stalls. The agricultural produce from the district, art and craft items and models of unique features of Idukki are on display. Seminars, classes, free medical camps and interactive sessions also form part of it. The Ente Keralam expo will be on till May 15.