Where is the final curriculum framework, ask teachers

May 03, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

With vacation training for teachers scheduled to begin soon, teachers and their forums have expressed concern that they are yet to set eyes on the final Kerala Curriculum Framework (KCF) which is the foundation for the new textbooks to be introduced for a few grades in the upcoming academic session.

A veteran teacher pointed out that there was a process to curriculum revision — first the new curriculum should be framed, then the syllabi decided, followed by textbooks preparation. However, this year, the textbooks were prepared and sent for printing first.

The Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union (KHSTU) questioned why the government had not published the final KCF. “Why are we not getting the fair copy? Once the draft KCF was published, any changes recommended should have been included and the final KCF brought out. The question is where is the final report. Without a final curriculum framework, how can training be given to teachers on the curriculum philosophy and approach, and the new textbooks introduced,” the union asked.

KCF approved

The SCERT clarified that the final KCF had been approved. Once the draft KCF was approved, further public opinion was sought. Only a couple of recommendations were received, corrections were made accordingly to ready the final curriculum framework.

A representative of a Left teachers’ union said the curriculum committee included some recommendations to the draft to finalise the KCF. The committee had already approved the amended draft, and so technically it was final. However, it was true that the fair copy that would reflect the amendments had not been received. It was learnt that the English version of the KCF was ready, and the Malayalam translation was under way.

Teachers pointed out that while a function was held to release the draft, this was not the case with the final KCF. This was a document that should be available to everyone.

Issue raised with DGE

The KHSTU said they had raised this issue with the Director of General Education (DGE) too at a meeting of teachers’ organisations on the teacher training.

The SCERT authorities underscored the final KCF would be made available to anyone who asked; it was ready for reference at the SCERT.