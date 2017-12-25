Where Christ and Tricolour stand cheek by jowl

All the usual ornate details, the stain-glass magnificence, and a dignified Gothic facade are in place at St. Thomas Malankara Catholic Church, Mynagappally in Kollam district of Kerala. But what makes the church stand out are two large circular panels – one in white and yellow bearing the papal tiara and the other the familiar Tricolour.

In a stark deviation from Christian iconography, the church displays national flag next to Jesus Christ, a space usually claimed by angels and saints. “Mynagappally has a history of communal sensitivity and we wanted to propagate amity and harmony. Despite religious divides we are all Indians. So it’s an attempt on our part to promote national integration along with spirituality,” says Fr. Abraham Thalothil, the parish priest who instructed the twist in architecture.

Fr. Thalothil says he was exposed to a spate of progressive ideas during his days as a researcher in Rome. “There, I realised that we need an integrated approach to withstand the challenges of time. Instead of creating compartments, we should focus on elements that bind us together ,” he says.

Since the church is located near the highway, a lot of passersby stop to have a good look at the unusual sight. “We think the people who approach us out of curiosity will understand our message that patriotism cuts across all communal and religious rivalries,” he says.

Sceptical initially

The parishioners and church authorities were initially sceptical about the idea. They felt that it might invite criticism. “It took some time to convince them, but once the work was over all were happy,” he says.

The church is all set to celebrate its first anniversary next month. “Last year we got a volley of positive responses. Many people congratulated us saying it’s a concept worth copying. I think people are impressed by the idea, but are not brave enough to imitate it,” adds Fr. Thalothil.